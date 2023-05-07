Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

