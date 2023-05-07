Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortinet Trading Up 5.6 %

Fortinet stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 210.02%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

