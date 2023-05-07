Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.