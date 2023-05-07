Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,365 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

