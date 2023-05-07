Boston Partners Raises Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 329.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

