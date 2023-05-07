Boston Partners Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

NYSE TJX opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

