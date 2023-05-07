Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $2,120,544 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $147.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

