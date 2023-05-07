Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,958 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

DG stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

