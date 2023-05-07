AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 9,547 iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the first quarter worth about $990,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the first quarter worth about $792,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 230.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EPU opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $32.18.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

