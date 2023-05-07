The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $74.94 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

