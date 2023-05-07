AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,024,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.