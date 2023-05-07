Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 653 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of ALGN opened at $313.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

