Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $152.87 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

