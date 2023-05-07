Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.45 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FMC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

