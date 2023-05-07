Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $385.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $388.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

