Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 26,379.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -398.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $58.24.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

