Arizona State Retirement System Buys 495 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $210.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.61. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.