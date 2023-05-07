Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $136.74 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

