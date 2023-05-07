Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.51 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

