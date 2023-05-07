Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,068 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.15.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

