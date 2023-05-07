Arizona State Retirement System Buys 103 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Markel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,352.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,300.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,304.05.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 81.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

