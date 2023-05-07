Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,360 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

