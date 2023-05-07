Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of VeriSign worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,213 shares of company stock worth $8,987,591. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $219.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $226.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $203.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

