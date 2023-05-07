Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,364 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 18.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

