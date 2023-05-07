BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

