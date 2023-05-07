Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

