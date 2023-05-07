Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CMI opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.