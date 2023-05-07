Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,324,000 after acquiring an additional 404,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

