Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,027 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

