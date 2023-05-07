Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 35,236 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

