Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 27,768 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

