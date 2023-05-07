Dakota Wealth Management Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $219.91 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day moving average of $192.72.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

