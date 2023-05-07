Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 3.7 %

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

