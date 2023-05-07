Dakota Wealth Management Has $559,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,263,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,311,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,429 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 881,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,590 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.63 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

