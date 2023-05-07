Arizona State Retirement System Buys 607 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 652.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 137.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,165 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.33 and a 200-day moving average of $296.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 275.41 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

