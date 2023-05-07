Arizona State Retirement System Buys 553 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

