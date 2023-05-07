Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after buying an additional 525,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

