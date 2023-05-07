Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

