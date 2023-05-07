State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,290 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $62.59 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

