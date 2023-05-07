Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,192 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

