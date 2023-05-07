Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $74,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after buying an additional 295,418 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,962,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,678,000 after buying an additional 442,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 901,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,529,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

