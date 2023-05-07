Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.10 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

