Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $119.64 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

