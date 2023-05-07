Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,287 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Price Performance

TowneBank stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.95.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TOWN. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TowneBank Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.