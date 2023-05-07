State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 140.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

