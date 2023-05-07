State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $299.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

