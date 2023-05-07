EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.15.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $462.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.