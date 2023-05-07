Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $209,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

