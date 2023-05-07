Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $219,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after buying an additional 658,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,417,000 after buying an additional 409,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $8,229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IDV opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.