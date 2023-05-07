Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 6,090 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $37.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

